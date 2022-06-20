A New Chapter: What's next for the Anthrop family

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – For years, the Anthrop family has been a staple on football fields, baseball diamonds and basketball gyms in Greater Lafayette. Now, with the youngest of four brothers graduating from Purdue, it is time for a new chapter in the family’s story.
The boys' parents, John and Jana Anthrop, say they're looking forward to life's new adventures. All four of their sons – Jade, Dru, Danny and Jackson – were star athletes in high school at Central Catholic and in college.
Dru played basketball at Purdue and now works for the Los Angeles Lakers. Danny was a standout wide receiver for the Boilermakers and is now an officer with the Lafayette Police Department. Oldest son Jade played basketball at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer and now has three kids of his own.
Mom Jana says the advice she received early in life is helping her prepare for what's next.
"My mom always taught me that there's something wonderful about every age and it's so true,” Jana said. “I loved the babies. Then I loved the toddlers. Then I loved the little boys. Then I liked the big boys. Now I like the adult boys. Every age, it just gets better and better."
The change is something Jana and her husband John's youngest son and former Purdue receiver, Jackson Anthrop, says will be an adjustment from a routine he and the rest of the family have had since childhood.
"The entire time, it was like, ‘Oh well, we just got done with Saturday morning basketball. Well dad [has to] go to CC for shootaround because Jade and Dru's got a game tonight,’” Jackson said. “Then you know Danny [would be] going to his football and track meet stuff."
While Jackson is just beginning to get used to the possibility of no more team sports, Danny says life outside of sports can be rewarding too.
"It's difficult at first,” Danny said, “but you know, eventually, hopefully, you find the passion for what you were doing into what you're doing now."
A new era, but the commitment to family and faith will remain the same.
"It just helps us go in the right direction and try to live our lives in a positive manner and [be a] good example to other people about how to treat people and each other,” John said. “It's just the best way to live."
John and Jana say all three of Jade and his wife Amie’s kids – Ollie, Asher and Lennon – are already picking up different sports pretty quickly, which means we will likely be seeing the next round of Anthrop highlights in the not too distant future.