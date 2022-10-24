A local girl scout is helping a Monticello horse stable

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A local Girl Scout is working hard make a dream come true for Courage Rock Stable.
Courage Rock is located in Monticello and is home to nine horses.
"We're a therapeutic stable for veterans and first responders," said Markham. "We have nine horses here and we use these horses for all kinds of activities we offer for our clients."
Kim Markham grew up around horses, but it wasn't until 2017 when she started Courage Rock.
"I am what's called a gold star mom," said Markham. "My son was in the Army and was killed in an apartment fire. When a service member passes while they're in active duty, the family moves from a Blue Star to a Gold Star."
Through the tough times, Markham said she found comfort and peace when she was around horses.
"Although I've known about horses all my life, I didn't have much experience with the therapy side that they use the animals for," said Markham. "I started to do a lot of studying and research about it and now I'm certified through Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, also known as PATH."
Courage Rock Stable currently has 22 clients. Thanks to the help from Liz Brobst, Courage Rock will soon have a new indoor riding arena.
"As soon as I was introduced to Kim I knew that I wanted to do something for her for either my Silver award or my Gold award," said Brobst. "As soon as she was talking about wanting a indoor arena for the veterans and the horses so they can ride year around, I knew exactly what I wanted to do."
Brobst has been participating in Girl Scouts since Kindergarten. She holds the record for the most boxes of cookies sold at over 10,000 boxes.
"I started off just going to 2,000 and then I went to 3,000, then 5,000," said Brobst. "I sold every single weekend. Like every single Friday after school that's where I was."
Brobst wanted to bring her fundraising skills to this project and provide Courage Rock Stable with a new riding arena.
"So far we have raised over $36,000 for this arena," said Brobst. "Our top goal is at least $75,000 but we want to get to $100,000."
Brobst is proud of how much money they're raised so far. She's only been collecting donations for two months.
"I would say about two months ago we started accepting donations and so far we're doing pretty good," said Brobst. "We've already had three golf outings and we also did HorsetoberFest which is a lovely event Kim has done for six years now."
When deciding what to do for her project, Brobst knew she wanted to work with Courage Rock because helping veterans is something very important to her.
"What it first stemmed from was that one of my favorite cousins and one of my favorite people on earth named Joey," said Brobst. "Joey is my cousin and he's in the Navy and my brother just joined the Marines like this year, so he's helped my passion with the veterans and military life."
Brobst said the goal is to have the arena done by the spring or summer of 2023.
Markham said this wouldn't be possible without all of her hard work.
"It really takes somebody like Liz that has this passion and aggression that people like us that we like how is this going to happen, she's made a believer out of us," said Markham. "So we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We're really thinking we're going to have an indoor arena here soon."
Markharm says the students in the building trades class at Twin Lakes High School will be building the new riding arena. She says they're creating blueprints right now.
If you would like to donate, click here.