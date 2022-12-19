A local farm toy store continues to grow and increase inventory

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The family tradition is continuing at a Lafayette farm toy store.
“We carry diecast metal farm toys,” said Owner, Jeff Spurlock. “Like your tractors and other equipment that’s out on the farm in 1/64 scale all the way up to 1/8 scale.”
In 1988 Jeff Spurlock's dad opened Spurlock Farm Toys in Lafayette.
“We’ve had a toy store for over 35 years here at this location,” said Spurlock. “We specialize in different scale models of toys for children, as well as adults that have collections.”
In 2019 Jeff took over the business from his father.
“We’ve actually increased our inventory dramatically over the last four years,” said Spurlock. “We’ve also added other vendors.”
Since taking over, Spurlock says the business has only grown.
"It's been really good," said Spurlock. "We've actually doubled our sales over last year and it's increased every year for the last four years because of the inventory increase."
While the business has continued to grow, Spurlock says there's something special about carrying on this family business.
"We've had generations of people come in," said Spurlock. " We see dads that now have kids that were kids that came in 20 or 30 years ago."
Jeff says it’s always fun to see children’s eyes light up when they walk into the store.
"It's so funny because there can be three and four year old kids and they know the difference between a John Deere, International, Farmall and so on," said Spurlock. "They’re very involved in the concept of farming."
He says it’s also fun to see the generations of families shop in the store.
“There’s grandparents with grandkids that talk about when their kids came in here,” said the Owner.
Spurlock is always looking ahead to what the future holds for his business.
He hopes to one day have a bigger location and a larger inventory.
"Potentially down the road we would like to have a larger space to have the toy store," said Spurlock. "Ideally there would be areas for kids to play on the toys and such and it would be kind of a Toys-R-Us kind of theme."
Spurlock says the holiday shopping season has been great for his business.
The store has a variety of toys like petal tractors, hand-held tractors and much more.
Right now, Spurlock says they still have combines, which are a popular item this time of year.