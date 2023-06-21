A Corporal Gets a Mortgage-Free Smart Home at Ceremony

OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation flew here from New York to give formal marine Corporal Mathew Bowman and his family a very modern new home.
The dedication ceremony was held on June 21st at 11AM.
As previously reported, their new house is located on South Pine Run in Oxford, Indiana.
The Tunnel to Towers Smart Home Program builds specially-adapted, mortgage-free smart homes that allow injured veterans to live more independently.
This particular house features lower counter space, pull-down cabinet shelves, and a stove that raises and lowers to wheelchair height.
The home's lights, thermostat, and security system can be controlled via an app allowing him to control these aspects of the home from anywhere.
Bowman is a Lafayette native and a former marine who lost both his legs and numerous fingers in a blast in Afghanistan on February of 20-11.
He expressed his appreciation for the gift.
"We're just gracious for, for everything. When someone reached out and wanted us to apply, and we jumped on it and we were very thankful and happy...They did a terrific job. It's a great area, lots of room for the kids to roam around," Corporal Bowman said
Their Board of Directors John Carroll explained how it felt to be present when Corporal Bowman first officially stepped foot into his new home.
"It gives you a sense of satisfaction...that we are able to do this for a family that has sacrificed so much over the years. We can give them a house where they can grow up as a family together and just enjoy each other's company without having the hardship of being in a non-handicap home. So, these smart homes give them safety, gives them security, and gives them back some dignity...A quote from Ronald Regan that I like to give is 'We can't help everyone, but everyone can help someone,'" he said.
