A chilly night with snow won't stop the Bronchos dominating the Bison

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Jeff Bronchos put on quite the performance against the Benton Central Bison. Jeff now moves to 6-6 on the season.

Lafayette Jeff played out of their minds on a cold Monday night against the Bison. The team gave up a total of five hits on the night while having nine of their own.

In fact, Jeff would have a total of nine runs batted in and a batting average of .310. However, the shining star of the day was Brady Preston. 

Preston was at bat four times, had four hits, two runs batted in, and 2 runs on the night.

As a whole, the Bison struggled against Jeff’s relentless offensive pressure and incredible defense.

Final score Lafayette Jeff wins 11-2.

