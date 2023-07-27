A Blazing Hot Day at the Farmer's Market

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Many people felt the hot and humid weather earlier Thursday during the Farmer's Market at Purdue's Memorial Mall on Oval Drive.
Many vendors has fans hanging behind their tents while serving guests on the campus grounds.
An intern from the Office of Campus Planning says the crowds were on the smaller side today, but it typically is during the early and mid-Summer months because of the heat.
Regardless, those who did come had cooling stations provided to them.
"It seems that the heat has really not deterred the vendors at all, and we do our best to cope with the weather as it comes. So, what we've been doing is we've been trying our best to have vendors set up in the shade and we have water resources as well, and luckily we are ringed by campus buildings which have air conditioning. So, we do have a Farmer's Market master plan... Regardless of the weather, we're always out here willing to engage and really loving what we do at the Farmer's Market. So, we always are really appreciative when people come by," Intern Payton Ginestra said.
The Market will be at this location every Thursday until October 26th.
For more information about this Farmer's Market, click here.