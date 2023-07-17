 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

A $900 million jackpot is up for grabs in Monday night’s Powerball drawing

  • Updated
  • 0
A $900 million jackpot is up for grabs in Monday night’s Powerball drawing

A Powerball lottery ticket seen Wednesday in Houston.

 Aaron M. Sprecher/AP

(CNN) — Feeling lucky? A $900 million Powerball jackpot grand prize is up for grabs during Monday’s drawing – the third largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million – both before taxes.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18.

There have now been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since its April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

Monday’s grand prize ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest US lottery jackpot, according to Powerball. The largest-ever Powerball prize of $2.04 billion was won in California on November 7.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says on its website.

While no one scored the grand prize Saturday, three tickets sold in Colorado and Texas matched all five white balls to each win $1 million prizes Saturday, according to Powerball.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $640 million after there were no winners Friday, according to its website.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 pm ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

