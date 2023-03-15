90s alt-rock band Everclear coming to Badlands Off Road Park

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — 1990s alt-rock band Everclear is coming to Badlands Off Road Park in Attica.
Everclear is known for hits like "Santa Monica" and "Father of Mine."
The concert is part of the first-ever Badlands Bash set for July 1.
The bash is being billed as a content-creator event.
Organizers are inviting big-name social media influencers in the off-roading community.
President Kyle Knosp says the goal is to attract more people to Fountain County.
"We're always everyday trying to put Attica on the map," Knosp says. "It definitely brings people from all across the country. We get people from California, New York, Pennsylvania, all kinds of stuff like that."
The concert's opening act is American rock band Lit.
Tickets go on sale Friday at www.badlandsbash.com.