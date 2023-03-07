 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

80s rock duo Air Supply coming to Loeb Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
Air Supply
Achilles Prinos

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — 1980s rock duo Air Supply is coming to Loeb Stadium.

This is the latest in an effort to bring more musical acts to the recently renovated stadium.

The concert is slated for Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The band's song "Lost In Love" became the fastest-selling single in the world in 1980.

The duo's albums have sold a combined 20 million copies.

Ticket prices range from $30-$70.

Limited VIP merchandise will also be available.

Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m., Friday, March 10, at www.longpac.org or the box office at 765-742-5664.

