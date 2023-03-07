80s rock duo Air Supply coming to Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — 1980s rock duo Air Supply is coming to Loeb Stadium.
This is the latest in an effort to bring more musical acts to the recently renovated stadium.
The concert is slated for Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The band's song "Lost In Love" became the fastest-selling single in the world in 1980.
The duo's albums have sold a combined 20 million copies.
Ticket prices range from $30-$70.
Limited VIP merchandise will also be available.
Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m., Friday, March 10, at www.longpac.org or the box office at 765-742-5664.