$73M high-speed propulsion lab planned at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $73 million propulsion laboratory is coming to Purdue University's Discovery Park District.
The university's Board of Trustees recently signed off on the project, which is being touted as a state-of-the-art, high-speed propulsion laboratory where researchers will test "game-changing" hypersonic technologies: jets, rockets and other systems that can travel at speeds of Mach 5 or faster and remain highly maneuverable.
The nearly 55,000-square-foot building is planned in Discovery Park near Zucrow Labs. The research and testing facility includes test cells, laser control rooms and workshops. It compliments Purdue's Hypersonics and Applied Research Facility under construction in the same area.
Purdue Associate Vice President Jay Wasson says the project is funded by the university's operating funds and reserves, and supports Purdue's "Next Moves" initiatives.
"The test cells are the heart of the building. ... Having the workshops and other support spaces help that be a facility that can propel us forward to new frontiers," Wasson says.
Officials say the project will deepen Purdue's national security footprint and bolster its ties with private industries like Saab and Rolls Royce doing research and development at the university.
"There continues to be partnership opportunities the university has with private sector partners," Wasson says. "This research lab will allow those new discoveries to take place and provide for additional testing capabilities."
Construction on the high-speed propulsion lab starts in January 2023 and finishes in November 2024.
The new facility will also offer 70 to 80 new graduate research opportunities.