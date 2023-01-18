 Skip to main content
7 Brew drive-thru coffee shop coming to Lafayette

  • Updated
  • 0
7 Brew

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new coffee shop is coming to the east side.

Coffee chain 7 Brew is opening a Lafayette location, according to a building permit filed with the city.

Drivers might have noticed the building under construction on South Street between Popeyes and City Barbeque.

7 Brew started as a coffee stand in Arkansas before expanding to 45 locations in the South and Midwest.

The chain aims to "change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience," according to its website.

The company offers coffee, tea, smoothies and energy drinks

The Lafayette location is the second in Indiana. 

