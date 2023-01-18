7 Brew drive-thru coffee shop coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new coffee shop is coming to the east side.
Coffee chain 7 Brew is opening a Lafayette location, according to a building permit filed with the city.
Drivers might have noticed the building under construction on South Street between Popeyes and City Barbeque.
7 Brew started as a coffee stand in Arkansas before expanding to 45 locations in the South and Midwest.
The chain aims to "change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience," according to its website.
The company offers coffee, tea, smoothies and energy drinks
The Lafayette location is the second in Indiana.