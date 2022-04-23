65th Annual Purdue Grand Prix kicks off in full swing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A nearly 70 year old tradition kicked off at the Purdue race track.
"This is incredible and it's so much more exciting than you think because the last three years we've not had a spectacle like this," said Russell Kleiner, President of the Purdue Grand Prix.
Last year, the race event had to be scaled down due to COVID. That's not the case this year. Students and fans lined the fence to cheer on their Boilermakers.
"To be able to come back with the students and give Purdue the spectacle that grand prix really is, is an honor of mine and privilege for the board. It's really awesome," said Purdue student, Kevin Boes.
Boes also said the Grand Prix is a unique Purdue tradition.
"It gives Purdue that feel of belonging for students and for many who are planning the event, attending the event, gives them something to do on the weekend and build relationships with the people that might have an impact to their college career," Boes said.
"It is electric here and it's really what grand prix deserves, it's what grand prix is, this is grand prix, the cheering on of the students, it's the partnership with sponsors, it's the collaboration of students. That's what we love and that's what you are watching it's incredible to see," Russell said.
The race ended at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon with a victory celebration for the winner.