64-year-old woman accused of shooting husband in leg

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 74-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after his 64-year-old wife shot him in the leg, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says.
Theresa Gevers faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she pointed a small handgun at her husband and fired a single shot, Goldsmith says.
The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The husband and wife were in an argument Monday that stretched through the night, Goldsmith says.
When deputies arrived at their home in the 2200 block of Staggerwing Lane, the woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, told officers she was slapped and pushed hours earlier, although investigators didn't notice any injuries, Goldsmith says.