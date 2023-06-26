4K for 4-H Fun Run returns in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local organization is helping Food Finders Food Bank.
For the second year Tippecanoe County's 4-H program is hosting a 4K for 4-H Fun Run.
The event will take place on Tuesday, June 27 at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.
All of the proceeds will be donated to Food Finders Food Bank.
Tippecanoe County 4-H Youth Educator Dee Nicley says community service is part of being in 4-H.
She says 4-H members are always eager to help their community.
This year Nicley says they're only accepting monetary donations for Food Finders.
“In the past we’ve had food donations,” said Nicley. “But Food Finders has asked that we do monetary donations instead because it’s easier for them to control the food that’s there and how much they have at the times when it’s most needed.”
Registration begins at 6:00 p.m. and the 4K begins at 6:30.
The 4K is open for everyone to participate.
7 and younger are free. It cost $5 for 8 through 14-year-olds and 15 and older at $10.
The Tippecanoe County 4-H program was selected to participate in the Fairs Care program.
Indiana State fair is donating free state fair tickets to county 4-H programs that are doing something to help with the food needs in their community.
Nicley says the first 250 paid registrations for the 4K will receive a free Indiana state fair ticket.
“The Indiana state fair donates 250 free state fair tickets to county 4-H programs that are doing something to help with the food needs in their community,” said Nicley. “So we decided this would be a great opportunity to partner again with our 4K event and not only help with food for the community, but also help families get some free state fair tickets.”
The race will take place at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.