LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Thursday, June 23rd was the 49th annual Salute to Women event.
Every year, the event is put on by the YWCA of Greater Lafayette. This year the celebration was hosted at the Stables Event Center.
Many influential women from across the Greater Lafayette area were at the event to celebrate all of the work being done by women in the area.
President and CEO of the YWCA of Greater Lafayette, Lindsey Mickler, says women often forget to pause and celebrate their successes. That is what the Salute to Women night is all about.
"I think...oftentimes women do the work and we don’t ever stop to pause and reflect the barriers that we’ve overcome in completing those accomplishments. The challenges that we’ve overcome and it’s just an immeasurable moment to stop and say we see you, we hear you and we honor you," Mickler said.