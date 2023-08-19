45th Wabash River Ride was Celebrated Across

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Various people went bike riding Saturday, as they participate in the Annual Wabash River Ride.
Many people have had the chance to experience the varied landscape of North-Central Indiana on either paved or gravel roads.
The routes take cyclists in and out of the Wabash River and Big Pine Creek watersheds, iconic landmarks such as the Rob Roy Covered Bridge and the historic Williamsport Bridge.
Routes range from 16 to 101 miles through Tippecanoe, Fountain and Warren counties.
The River Ride has a variety of route options for every level and type of rider.
Registration cost is $25 for students, $45 for everyone else until August 24th, then it will be $50.
For more information about the event itself can be found here.