...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

45th Wabash River Ride was Celebrated Across

Poster Flyer

Photo from the Wabash River Ride Website.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Various people went bike riding Saturday, as they participate in the Annual Wabash River Ride.

Many people have had the chance to experience the varied landscape of North-Central Indiana on either paved or gravel roads.

The routes take cyclists in and out of the Wabash River and Big Pine Creek watersheds, iconic landmarks such as the Rob Roy Covered Bridge and the historic Williamsport Bridge.

Routes range from 16 to 101 miles through Tippecanoe, Fountain and Warren counties.

The River Ride has a variety of route options for every level and type of rider.

Registration cost is $25 for students, $45 for everyone else until August 24th, then it will be $50.

Click here for registration.

For more information about the event itself can be found here.

