4-H members reflect back on the Tippecanoe County Fair

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — 4-H members are reflecting back on their experience at the Tippecanoe County Fair after a very busy week.
Livestock shows were in full swing during the weeklong Tippecanoe County Fair.
Claire Lewis was one of the 4-H members who showed swine on Wednesday. This was her 6th year showing in 4-H.
“My sister did 4-H,” said Lewis. “That made me want to get involved in it.”
She says when you're in 4-H, you have to work hard and be confident in yourself. Lewis is thankful for her experience in the 4-H organization.
“It’s been really fun,” said Lewis. “The experience is unlike anything ever and I’ll learn from this for the rest of my life.”
Through 4-H, Lewis has learned how to work hard in order to take care of her animals.
Part of her responsibilities preparing for the show included walking her two pigs, washing them and feeding them.
“I’ve learned the right way to take care of the animals,” said Lewis. “Also what goes into it and how much work it really is.”
Tippecanoe County 4-H member, Emma Gregory, also spent a lot of time preparing to show her animals.
“We washed the cows in morning and at night, that wasn’t very fun but it’s something I had to do,” said Gregory. “But it’s been really fun. Showing is probably the most fun.”
Looking back at the show, Gregory said things went well.
“It went good I got Reserve Champion Simmental with my heifer,” said Gregory. “I got to go to the Grand Drive but I didn’t get anything in that.”
Gregory has shown in 4-H for three years. Currently she shows beef cattle, but when she was in mini 4-h she showed sheep. In the past, she has also shown rabbits and participated in photography projects.
Now 4-H members, like Emma, are preparing for another livestock show that will get underway soon.
“We’re going to go to State Fair after this,” said Gregory. “My sister’s heifer is a fall born, so I might show it next year.”
Gregory and Lewis are both thankful for the lessons they’ve learned so far in 4-H.
“I really enjoy it,” said Gregory. “My family is always here to cheer me on, and so are my friends, so I think it’s really fun.”