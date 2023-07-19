3 Year-Old Involved in Hit and Run

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Three year-old, Kamari Coleman, suffered internal bleeding, and other injuries in a hit and run in the Overlook Pointe Apartments in Lafayette.
Friday, July 14, Kamari Coleman was at her uncle's apartment with her two brothers. It was the night before her fourth birthday.
Neighbors told News 18 they were playing with fireworks outside. As it was time to head back home, a black Chevy Traverse hit Kamari. Kamari's mother, Dallanique Coleman, said her daughter is having nightmares of the incident.
"She had to spend her birthday in the hospital. In the hospital the whole time, she said mom that man in the black car, he's coming back to get me. He's the monster man," she said.
Neighbors rushed out to the street to check on Kamari. Witnesses say the man in the car opened the car door to check on her, but he never left his car. Neighbors went to confront the man. According to Dallanique Coleman, Kamari's mother, he pulled a gun on them, put his car in reverse, and drove away.
Dallanique wants justice for her daughter.
"My baby has to go to Riley's every month now. She went from being a normal kid to losing her appetite, and waking up having nightmares. 'Mamma the monster man is coming back to get me'", she said.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant, Justin Hartman, said this is an active investigation.