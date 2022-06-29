 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

3 new troopers assigned to local ISP post

  • Updated
  • 0
New ISP troopers

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette District Indiana State Police has a handful of new Troopers. 

18 new troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy after completing 23 weeks of intense training.

Trooper Brandon Howell is originally from Illinois where he attended Parkland College in Champaign. He eventually made his way over to Indiana and currently lives in Fountain County.

Trooper Chelsey Smith comes from Montgomery County. She attended Ivy Tech College and earned her associate's degree in 2017. 

Trooper Garrett Schroder is a Cass County native. He graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, and he plans on moving to Tippecanoe County.