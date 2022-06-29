3 new troopers assigned to local ISP post

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette District Indiana State Police has a handful of new Troopers.
18 new troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy after completing 23 weeks of intense training.
Trooper Brandon Howell is originally from Illinois where he attended Parkland College in Champaign. He eventually made his way over to Indiana and currently lives in Fountain County.
Trooper Chelsey Smith comes from Montgomery County. She attended Ivy Tech College and earned her associate's degree in 2017.
Trooper Garrett Schroder is a Cass County native. He graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, and he plans on moving to Tippecanoe County.