3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site .

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg


.Rainfall amounts greater than 1 inch in some locations will lead to
lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White,
and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain
and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne

  • Updated
  • 0
Ambulance generic

Generic Ambulance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others suffered injuries after a semitrailer collided with a car carrying five people outside Fort Wayne, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash on U.S. 30 killed James M. Hagwood, 50, of Plymouth, and Sylvia Perales, 59, and Jesse L. Perales, 29, both of Warsaw, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said.

Joseph J. Drummond, 29, of Fort Wayne, and Jessica R. Craft, 36, of Silver Lake, were treated and released at a hospital, deputies said.

The semitrailer driven by Thomas Stanley Leo Holt Clifford III, 34, of Columbia City was turning left from U.S. 30 and onto a Whitley County road when he struck the car, deputies said.

Clifford and the drivers of two vehicles that were stopped at the intersection and also struck by the semitrailer were treated for minor injuries at the scene, deputies said.

Tags

Recommended for you