3 dead, 2 injured in semitrailer-car crash near Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others suffered injuries after a semitrailer collided with a car carrying five people outside Fort Wayne, authorities said Wednesday.
The crash on U.S. 30 killed James M. Hagwood, 50, of Plymouth, and Sylvia Perales, 59, and Jesse L. Perales, 29, both of Warsaw, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said.
Joseph J. Drummond, 29, of Fort Wayne, and Jessica R. Craft, 36, of Silver Lake, were treated and released at a hospital, deputies said.
The semitrailer driven by Thomas Stanley Leo Holt Clifford III, 34, of Columbia City was turning left from U.S. 30 and onto a Whitley County road when he struck the car, deputies said.
Clifford and the drivers of two vehicles that were stopped at the intersection and also struck by the semitrailer were treated for minor injuries at the scene, deputies said.