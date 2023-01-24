 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to arrive in two separate
waves. Prior to dawn, light to moderate wet snow is expected
with 1 to 3 inches initially. The second wave will follow
shortly after, with an additional 4 to 6 inches expected.
Highest snowfall rates are expected to occur between 7 AM and
12 PM EST Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

28th annual Winter Warmer charity event happening Jan 28

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Warmer fundraiser
By: Gordon Jackson

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 28th annual Winter Warmer fundraiser is happening Saturday at Lafayette Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Laura's Kids.

Owner Greg Emig and his wife started the nonprofit after his sister-in-law Laura, a Purdue senior, died unexpectedly.

The nonprofit donates funds to charities in Greater Lafayette that serve children because that is what Laura wanted to do with her life.

The event has raised over $100,000 over the years. Fifteen local and state breweries are participating this year.

"We do about 3,500 dollars a year, so that's kind of what we shoot for is to raise about 3,500 dollars a year to go towards the charity," said owner Greg Emig. "Some years are better, we've got individuals who have contributed over the years that some years really make it special."

Dinner will be served at the event. There will be a raffle and other games and prizes.

Click HERE for information on tickets.

