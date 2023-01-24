28th annual Winter Warmer charity event happening Jan 28

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 28th annual Winter Warmer fundraiser is happening Saturday at Lafayette Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Laura's Kids.
Owner Greg Emig and his wife started the nonprofit after his sister-in-law Laura, a Purdue senior, died unexpectedly.
The nonprofit donates funds to charities in Greater Lafayette that serve children because that is what Laura wanted to do with her life.
The event has raised over $100,000 over the years. Fifteen local and state breweries are participating this year.
"We do about 3,500 dollars a year, so that's kind of what we shoot for is to raise about 3,500 dollars a year to go towards the charity," said owner Greg Emig. "Some years are better, we've got individuals who have contributed over the years that some years really make it special."
Dinner will be served at the event. There will be a raffle and other games and prizes.
Click HERE for information on tickets.