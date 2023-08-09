28 Bullet Holes Left in House

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Two homes on Wilson Street in Lafayette were shot the morning of August 7. This left 28 bullet holes in one person's home, and 12 in the next door neighbors house.
1820 and 1822 Wilson Street homes were shot twice that morning. The first round hit at 1:00 am, and the second came at 7:00 am. News 18 previously reported, multiple shell casings were found near the homes.
According to the home owner, Ree Ree, who is using a nickname for safety reasons, her daughter and grandchildren were sleeping in the house.
"She's shaken up and she's been numbed. They haven't been able to eat nothing yesterday. I'm going to see if they'll eat something today," she said.
Ree Ree and her family are grateful everyone is ok.
"If something would have happened to my family, I don't even know what I would have did. I probably would have just killed my self because I can't live without my kids," Ree Ree said.
According to neighbors News 18 spoke with over the phone, this is the third shooting in a month, and the second in 10 days. Ree Ree said her house has been shot multiple times before she ever moved in. Her next door neighbor said there were bullet holes in her garage, when her family and she moved in.
"They need to just stop it. Stop it. What is the reason for it all?" Ree Ree said.
Neighbors said they believe these shootings are targeted. Lafayette Police Lieutenant Nicholas Amor, says targeted shootings are stem from a motive.
"In the time that I've been Lieutenant of Violent Crimes, I've yet to ever discover indiscriminately just shooting random things if that makes as far as houses and stuff," Amor said.
Witnesses are key to the police's work when working on targeted shootings.
"Witnesses to pass on information that can get us leads. Then we follow up those leads where we can establish some kind of pattern, collect enough evidence where we can establish probable cause where we can take it against the suspect or suspects," Amor said.
Amor encourages people to put video cameras outside of their house for protection and security.
"We'll see a lot of Ring Doorbell cameras. Having those types of things are invaluable for the police if god forbid something happens at your residence, but also for yourself so you don't have to go to the door," he said.