$25M Grant for Wabash River Greenway Project

WABASH RIVER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation recently earned a 25-million dollar award to put towards the River Greenway project.
It's a project that will take about five years to complete.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving Tippecanoe County $25 million as chosen for the 2023 RAISE Grant.
The award will fund completion of Phase Two of the Wabash River Greenway Project, which consists of a lot of boardwalks, trails, and bridges.
Executive Director of the River Enhancement Corporation Stanton Lambert says this will be a passage way for many.
"The RAISE Grant that Tippecanoe County Received will complete the North 9th Street, North River Road section of the North River Road, North 9th Street Road Active Transportation Loop Project. The project will start at the intersection with Sagamore Parkway and North 9th Street, and complete safety and ADA improvements on the existing North 9th Street Trail down to its south end when a new trail will be constructed extending from the south end, West over to the Wabash River; where we'll link up with a new bike pedestrian bridge that will be constructed as part of this project cross river landing in Mascouten Park in West Lafayette. And then a new trail will run along the eastside north trail River Road north up to Tecumseh Trails County Park, where it will bridge across the ravine that separates Tecumseh Trails County Park from the Amphitheater Park. And then run a new trail from that bridge tying in and ending at the existing park in the Amphitheater Park. This is gonna improve connectivity, so students that live in Lafayette and go to Purdue everyday, employees that live in Lafayette are going to be able to take the trail system over to Purdue or in West Lafayette and visa versa; coming back everyday on a safe route whether they're pedestrians or on their bikes. So that connectivity and that improvement and increasing safety for those pedestrians and bikers is incredible. So that connectivity to the state park to county and city parks to areas of residential development and commercial development here is just a great step forward for us locally," he said.
Lambert says the construction will begin about two or three years from now. Their deadline to finish this big project will be in 2032.
With a lot of preliminary planning still needing to be approved, it's safe to say there's a lot of work left to do.
To learn more about their plan, click here.