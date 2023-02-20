2023 National FFA Week begins

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2023 National FFA Week is underway in the Hoosier State.
FFA chapters throughout the country will be celebrating this week.
Indiana FFA State Northern Region Vice President, Mary Jones, says it's a week filled with promoting the organization.
“National FFA Week is just a time set out of the year to celebrate FFA and to get some advocacy about what we do in FFA,” said Jones. “It’s a time for chapters to hold events in memory of that and celebrate within their school.”
Jones says there’s many reason why National FFA Week is important, especially here in the Hoosier state.
The National FFA Headquarters is located in Indianapolis.
“We kind of get a closer look at National FFA Week and one of the national officers will be traveling Indiana this year,” said Jones. “So this is a really special week for us to not only connect with the national officers, and some of those on a bigger level, but in Indiana this is our chance to gear-up for our convention coming up soon.”
The Indiana FFA Convention will be taking place in June at Purdue University.
“So this is our first rounding the corner of a new year and getting the energy back to get ready for our state convention,” said Jones. “This year it will take place back at Purdue University for the first time in three years.”
Being an FFA Officer is full-time job for Jones. She says she loves every minute of it.
“Doing things like visiting chapters, and meeting members, we take an entire year to do,” said Jones. “We hold conferences at our FFA center, we travel, we go to different events and we represent Indiana FFA at the statehouse multiple days throughout the year.”
Jones says she fell in love with the FFA organization as soon as she got involved.
“It’s a really unique organization that’s not only surrounding agriculture and based in that, but it’s also one promotes leadership and personal growth,” said Jones. “I’ve been able to grow not only personally but in leadership and teamwork.”
Jones says there’s a common misconception about the FFA program. She says everyone is able to join the organization
“Sometimes people view FFA as only for farmers because FFA used to stand for Future Farmers of America,” said Jones. “Since then we’ve shifted to more of a focus based in agriculture, but not completely secluded to agriculture.”
Through the years, Jones says there's been an increase in the amount of students getting involved with the FFA program.
She's excited to see what the future holds.
“Indiana just hit 13,000 members across the state recently and we’re not even done with the year yet," said Jones. "So that’s a new record for us and we’re super excited."
If you would like to read more details about National FFA Week, click here.