2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
Rachael Stainko's story isn't that of your typical pageant queen. Never having competed in a pageant until the 2010 Ms. Purdue competition, Rachael was not in it for the glitz, glam or glory.
"My dad lost his job, I think it was 2010, and I did not want to lose my spot at Purdue University," said Rachael. "My parents could afford to continue to pay for my schooling so I knew there was this Ms. Purdue University competition. I enrolled thinking well if I just win talent then I can pay for my books because there was a book scholarship. I ended up winning the whole thing and afterwards the director came up to me and said ok well we're going to Miss Indiana now. I was just like wait what are you talking about I had no clue there was anything else after that."
From that moment, Rachael fell in love with pageants competing for the next 4 years.
Before her love for pageants was her love for Baton twirling.
Twirling since the age of three, Rachael made the twirling team at Purdue, and was later the reason one of the most notable positions on the team was created.
"I was a member of the twirling team for three years and then I auditioned and I was actually the first Miss Boilerette. It was the first time that Purdue created a new position since they did the Silver Twins way back when," said Racheal. "The name Miss Boilerette actually came from my Miss Purdue title so at the time I was Miss Purdue University and I was also a member of the Boilerette Twirling Team so they combined the miss and Boilerette to come up with the position name."
Since Rachael's time at Purdue she has gotten married and had two children, passing on the her crown to focus on being a mom.
"There's a part of me that feels like my job is stay at home mom I need to be here I need to be doing for the kids everything needs to be my children. And then there was the other part of me that thought well I'm a stay at home mom I'm just a stay at home mom. What else do I have to offer?" said Racheal.
10 years after her last pageant Racheal has rediscovered that side of herself.
"I'm not just a stay at home mom I have a lot more to do and as much as I love my children and they are a big part of who I am I also need to do something for myself so that I can be a better mom and it is very hard stepping away but it's also so good at the same time."
There is nothing Rachael would rather step away for than to represent a place so special to her.
"Being able to represent the, as I say, land of black and gold at the state level is just extra special to me. When I was Miss Purdue it was my favorite title. To me it was better than being Miss Indiana. I was never Miss Indiana, but to me it was like being that because its such, there is so much here in Tippecanoe County. Being able to represent the area and when you Tippecanoe County people know, "oh that's the home of Purdue" or "oh that's the home of McCord's Candies" or you know just so much history here and so it's a true honor and I love it, sharing it with my family."
Rachael Stainko will represent Tippecanoe County in the Mrs. Indiana Pageant on March 4th in South Bend.
News 18 will be at the pageant to follow her on her Journey.