2023 Little Miss & Mister Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Charlotte Heerdink and Everett Linson walked away with crowns on Saturday night.
Heerdink is your 2023 Little Miss Tippecanoe County and Linson is your 2023 Mister Tippecanoe County.
The contest began Saturday afternoon.
The contestants participated in interviews with the judges. News 18's Marlee Thomas was one of the judges.
Following the interviews, each contestant completed the on-stage portion of the contest.
Little Miss Tippecanoe County 2023: Charlotte Heerdink
Little Miss 1st Runner-Up Princess: Scarlett Kemper
Little Miss 2nd Runner-Up Princess: Adalynn Ramey
Little Mister Tippecanoe County 2023: Everett Linson
Little Mister 1st Runner-Up: Jack Gilbert
Little Mister 2nd Runner-Up: Gavin Garrison
Congratulations to all of the contestants who participated!