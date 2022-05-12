2022 NFL schedule has been released for all 32 teams

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 NFL schedule was released today at 8 p.m. 32 teams will be battling it out for their chance to win the Super Bowl. Below we have listed all the games for the Colts and the Bears. A full list of all team's schedules can be found here. Some other important dates you’ll want to mark down include: August fourth - Hall of Fame Game featuring the Jaguars vs the Raiders, September eighth - NFL season opener, January eighth - final day of the regular season, and February twelfth - Super Bowl Sunday.
CHICAGO BEARS
Sep. 11 San Francisco 49ers 12:00 PM FOX
Sep. 18 at Green Bay Packers 7:20 PM NBC
Sep. 25 Houston Texans 12:00 PM CBS
Oct. 2 at New York Giants 12:00 PM FOX
Oct. 9 at Minnesota Vikings 12:00 PM FOX
Oct. 24 at New England Patriots (Mon) 7:15 PM ESPN
Oct. 30 at Dallas Cowboys 12:00 PM FOX
Nov. 6 Miami Dolphins 12:00 PM CBS
Nov. 13 Detroit Lions 12:00 PM FOX
Nov. 20 at Atlanta Falcons 12:00 PM FOX
Nov. 27 at New York Jets 12:00 PM FOX
Dec. 4 Green Bay Packers 12:00 PM FOX
BYE
Dec. 18 Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 PM FOX
Dec. 24 Buffalo Bills (Sat) 12:00 PM CBS
Jan. 1 at Detroit Lions 12:00 PM FOX
Jan. 7/8 Minnesota Vikings TBD TBD
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Sep. 11 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS
Sep. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
Sep. 25 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 2 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX
Oct. 6 at Denver Broncos (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video
Oct. 16 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 23 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 30 Washington Commanders 4:25 PM FOX
Nov. 6 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS
Nov. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS
Nov. 20 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM CBS
Nov. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN
Dec. 4 at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC*
BYE
Dec. 17/18 at Minnesota Vikings TBD TBD
Dec. 26 Los Angeles Chargers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN
Jan. 1 at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS
Jan. 7/8 Houston Texans TBD TBD