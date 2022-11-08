 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Danger Likely Wednesday Afternoon...

Occasional wind gusts of 15 to 20 MPH, combined with warm
temperatures and low relative humidity values, along with dry
fuels receptive to burning, will lead to elevated fire danger
across portions of central Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Avoid open burning if possible on Wednesday as uncontained fires
may spread quickly.

2022 Midterm Election Results

Recent Results:

  • Republican Greg Pence wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 6th Congressional District
  • Democrat Andre Carson wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 7th Congressional District
  • Republican Victoria Spartz wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 5th Congressional District
  • Republican Todd Young wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Indiana
  • Tony Liggett wins Carroll County Sheriff
  • Republican Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District

 