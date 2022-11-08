2022 Midterm Election Results

Results are starting to come in across the viewing area. Click HERE to see what races have reported.
Recent Results:
- Republican Greg Pence wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 6th Congressional District
- Democrat Andre Carson wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 7th Congressional District
- Republican Victoria Spartz wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 5th Congressional District
- Republican Todd Young wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Indiana
- Tony Liggett wins Carroll County Sheriff
- Republican Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District