2022 Grant's House Celebration raises $208,945 surpassing original fundraising goal

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Grant House was a brother, a son, and a beloved member of the community who worked at Wabash Center, a place for people with special needs like him. In 2015, Grant passed away when he was only twenty six years old. But his legacy has never stopped making waves in the Greater Lafayette community.
"We learned from different people after his passing, that he had bought cell phones for people in need. He had bought a bicycle for someone who had paid someone's electric bill. So he did all of these things and didn't come home to us and tell us that he had done those," said Grant's mother Tamara House.
The impact he had on his community was so great that at the time of his passing, they stepped up giving generous donations and cards. His mother Tamara was overwhelmed by the support.
"We had an outpouring of cards and letters. $40,000 came in, in his memory. And we took that $40,000 to Wabash Center and the CEO of Wabash Center said, I think that Grant is bigger than this and so we have an idea of an after school program, and we're going to call it 'Grant's House,'" said House.
And from there, Wabash Center's Youth Services division, "Grant's House" was born.
"Within the walls of Grant's house, there is so many amazing opportunities for the kids in our community with special needs. We have an amazing sensory room for the kids; we have an adapted apartment 54, a simulated apartment; we have a music studio 54; we also have Grant's Gallery where they can express all of their artistic talent," said House.
On May sixth, 2022, Tamera and fellow volunteers hosted the "It's Time to be Happy and Alive" Celebration at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. The event included an all you can eat chicken and fish fry, a live musical performance by the Flying Toasters, a beer garden, and live and silent auctions. All proceeds? Going to Grant's House.
Their goal was to fully fund "Camp 54", a summer camp offered to kids of all abilities. Raising the funds tonight would mean removing the financial burden off of the families who want to send their kids to the camp: one that provides the structure and enrichment that some kids need to thrive during the summer months, where those types of conditions are usually lacking. The number 54 was not arbitrarily chosen.
"Grant, his last year, wrote 106 goals. And he categorized his goals with work and faith and family and friends. And Goal Number 54 was to be thankful and to thank God everyday for your life. And so the kids at Grant's House named our camp 'Camp 54'."
The whole community enjoyed the evening, with one particular activity included as a necessity: beading.
"We wear these beads in his honor because what he would do when he was little, he would practice beading all of the time, and he would make necklaces and bracelets for people to get to know you and become your friend. So that's why people are going to be wearing their beads tonight," said House.
By the end of the evening, the group raised 208,945 dollars, well exceeding their original goal of 185 thousand dollars.
If you'd like to sponsor a child to come to Camp 54, you can fund their experience for a whole summer or even one month. You can even fund a fieldtrip for kids. For more information on how to donate and sponsor, click HERE.