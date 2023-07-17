 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

2 officials are out at Indiana addiction center after 3 deaths

Ambulance generic

Generic Ambulance 02

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Two leaders are out at an Indiana addiction treatment center after three recent deaths and calls by police to yank its license.

The executive director and director of nursing are no longer working at Praxis Landmark Recovery, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation site for men near South Bend, the company told WNDU-TV.

Other senior managers “will supervise the facility around the clock,” Landmark Recovery said in a statement released Friday. “This ensures our patients stay safe during this time.”

Three men have died since July 4 and another man was revived with multiple doses of Narcan, authorities said.

Landmark Recovery said it will not accept new patients until “we confirm that all staff meet our high standards.”

The St. Joseph County Police Department has asked state regulators to investigate the 160-bed facility and revoke its license.

There have been more than 200 calls to police and fire departments in 2023, said Troy Warner, a spokesperson for county police.

Those incidents include nine overdoses, two rapes, a sexual assault and a stabbing, he said.

“The facility is a large drain on our county first-responder resources and is harmful to its patients and our community,” Warner wrote to Jay Chaudhary, director of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

Landmark Recovery, a Tennessee-based company that has locations in 10 states, said a national accrediting agency, the Joint Commission, visited the facility. The Indiana center opened in 2022.

“The full report is not yet available, but the preliminary findings indicate that our care model is sound. We look forward to sharing more in the future,” Landmark Recovery said.

