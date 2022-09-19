2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire

GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response.
"It was just engulfed completely in smoke," Hedrick said. "I couldn't really see flames, just smoke. But eventually, where the [front] window went out, you could start to see a little bit of flames coming out. I think that smoke got a hold of a lot of people last night in there."
According to the Galveston Fire Department, one victim was taken to Howard Community Hospital and was released this morning. The other victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo, then was airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. That individual's condition is unknown.
"A gentleman from down the road had seen it before anybody," Hedrick said. "He had run down down this way, actually went inside and grabbed [him] off of the floor. He was trying to crawl to get out. He's an amputee and a senior citizen. This guy carried him out and saved him in the yard."
Neighbors were quick to jump to action Monday morning. Since the home has been closed off by investigators, they are giving the victim that was released a place to stay.
Other neighbors contacted the Red Cross and a local church. That church, Galveston First Baptist Church, is organizing donations.
This is a message from the church's secretary:
"Here is what is needed - Men's 32X32 jeans/pants, size 11 shoes, L shirts. Also hygiene/toiletries can be dropped off at the church. All donations can be dropped off at the Office door (door #1 south side) of the church located at 207 S. Sycamore from 9-2pm."