 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Thursday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2 brothers face charges in decade-old slaying in Kokomo

  • 0
Gavel courtroom generic

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Two brothers have been arrested in a decade-old slaying in north central Indiana.

Kokomo Police Department officers and U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Joey McCartney in Graham, Kentucky, and 36-year-old Jesse McCartney in Kokomo in connection with the killing of Destiny Pittman, 21. She was found shot to death Feb. 7, 2013, at her Kokomo home.

Both men are charged with murder and burglary, and Jesse McCartney faces additional charges of robbery and possession of cocaine and marijuana, online court records state.

Witnesses told investigators that Pittman was shot in the chest after she went to confront intruders who had kicked in the door of her home, court documents said. The intruders then searched the home for drugs, investigators said.

The break in the case came last December when a witness told detectives that she and and Jesse McCartney drove to Pittman’s home, where Joey McCartney met his brother, the brothers went inside and she heard a loud bang before the brothers ran outside with Jesse McCartney carrying a bag of marijuana and a handful of money.

The woman told investigators she didn't come forward sooner out of fear.

The McCartneys are being held without bond and face initial hearings this week.

A phone message seeking comment was left for Jesse McCartney’s attorney. Court records did not list an attorney for Joey McCartney.