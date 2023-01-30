 Skip to main content
18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago.

Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.

The victim was shot in the arm and chest, and suffered a collapsed lung.

After his 16 year prison term, Bell will be on probation for another four.

