18-year-old recovering after being hit by train

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is learning more about what led to a 18-year-old man being hit by a train in Frankfort on Monday.
Frankfort police say they got the call about 5:30 p.m, and it happened at the railroad crossing at Rossville Avenue and Washington Street.
Officers saw two witnesses pull Christian Lindenmayer of Frankfort from under the train. They then applied tourniquets.
Investigators believe Lindenmayer was walking northbound across the tracks while wearing headphones and a hooded sweatshirt. He did not hear or see the train.
The train was traveling at a slow speed and was able to stop within 200 feet. Lindenmayer was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where he had surgery.
His condition is improving.