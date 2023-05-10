150 Attendees for Second-Annual Community Baby Shower

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a pretty steady turnout for the special Baby Shower event Tippecanoe County Health Department hosted.
The event was for mothers who were currently pregnant or who had given birth within three months prior to the event date.
The event had an event fair where there were 40 vendors providing resources for the mothers.
There was also a giveaway for the first 50 people who registered for the event.
Coordinator Aubrey Kitchel explained why an event like this is so important.
"A common denominator when we're trying to come up with community action ideas is getting moms connected to resources we have tons in the community. But I think they're pretty underutilized, and maybe people juest don't know about them. So we wanted the opportunity to get the word out. And we thought that this would be the best way to do it because it's going to serve exactly who's here...It's hugely rewarding to be able to cradle, you know, the smallest members of our community and make sure that they make it to their first birthday. So, this is a really neat opportunity," she said.
One of the attending mothers expressed a lot of gratitude for the fair, and how "amazing" it was, as she revealed what it's like to enter into motherhood.
""It is, um, 'Beauty and the Beast.' It's everything, it is stressful all at the same time, but it is definitely beautiful. So it's wonderful to see so many different programs looking out for mothers and the different help you can find. So, I think it's quite awesome! So, thank you," Tiffany Brown said.
Lastly, Brown concluded with advice for all the soon-to-be mothers and new mothers in the community.
"It is always great to have a community such as this one that is always looking out for mothers, and stay in touch because it is hard...it's hard," she said.
Kitchel wanted to thank all the sponsors who supported and donated for the event.