15 Purdue Drops 3-1 Decision to #16 Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – In tight match that saw 28 tied scores over the four sets, No. 15 Purdue volleyball fell to No. 16 Penn State, 1-3 (25-21, 25-27, 19-25).
The Boilermakers came out with a .333 hitting % in the first set and came within distance of taking a 2-1 advantage after earning three set points, but Penn State's 8-3 run to end the game.
Redshirt junior Megan Renner registered a double-double, her third of the season, with a Big Ten season-high-tying 42 assists alongside 10 digs.
Libero Maddie Schermerhorn totaled 25 digs in the match, including 21 through the first three sets.
Three Boilermakers reached double-digit kills in the match, led by Eva Hudson with 13 kills. Meanwhile, Raven Colvin and Emma Ellis each added 10 apiece. Colvin brought momentum throughout the night with a team-leading six block assists in the match and averaged a .388 attack % between the first and third sets.
One home match remains for the Boilermakers. The Boilermakers will be back in Holloway Gymnasium next Friday night at 7 p.m. ET vs. Michigan for Senior Night.