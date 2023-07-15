14th Annual Crews for Kids Fundraiser Rescheduled

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Due to the weather, Crew Car Wash is rescheduling the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser.
It will be moved to next Saturday, the 22nd of July.
As previously reported, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Lafayette is partnering with Crew Carwash for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.
Half of the proceeds from "ultimate washes" at Crew's Greater Lafayette locations will be donated to the non-profit.
General Manager Cory Anderson said they already had the tentative rain date planned in advance just in case.
"I'm actually kind of glad that it got rescheduled today because we like to be able to contribute as much as we can; and with it being cloudy and rainy today, I think next weekend; next Saturday, the 22nd; will be the day. We'll be able to help a lot more people that way by having more customers come in," he said.
You can stop by Crew Carwash for the fundraiser during their 7 PM to 9 PM opening hours that day.
Crew will also accept credit and cash donations.
To R-S-V-P, click here for their Facebook Page.