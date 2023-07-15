 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

14th Annual Crews for Kids Fundraiser Rescheduled

Poster

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Due to the weather, Crew Car Wash is rescheduling the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser.

It will be moved to next Saturday, the 22nd of July.

As previously reported, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Lafayette is partnering with Crew Carwash for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

Half of the proceeds from "ultimate washes" at Crew's Greater Lafayette locations will be donated to the non-profit.

General Manager Cory Anderson said they already had the tentative rain date planned in advance just in case.

"I'm actually kind of glad that it got rescheduled today because we like to be able to contribute as much as we can; and with it being cloudy and rainy today, I think next weekend; next Saturday, the 22nd; will be the day. We'll be able to help a lot more people that way by having more customers come in," he said.

You can stop by Crew Carwash for the fundraiser during their 7 PM to 9 PM opening hours that day.

Crew will also accept credit and cash donations.

To R-S-V-P, click here for their Facebook Page.

