120 Backpack Given to Kids in Preparation for their Upcoming School Year

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue's Boilermaker Alliance and local volunteers partnered with Aramark to distribute backpacks to students for their upcoming school year.
Each backpack came with school supplies, like writing utensils and pencil pouches.
Kids showed their gratitude to the volunteers before receiving their backpacks.
"I was very thankful. Thank you to...I forget their name, but thank you to them. I'm really excited. I'm going to a new school," Future 5th Grade Student Mason Barnard said.
This happened through the Lyn Treece Boys & Girls Club of Lafayette on North 10th Street.
After the backpacks were distributed to the kids, the volunteers had lunch and played dodgeball with the kids.
"Personally, for us, it was just exciting being able to interact with all the children. I know a good number of our team members here have actually helped out with the Boys and Girls Club in the past, or even attended Boys and Girls Club growing up. So, being able to have that opportunity to give back again to the community; it just means so much to us to be able to actually sit down and take time out of our days to really give back and interact with all of the kids," Food Service Director Emily House said.
But the care doesn't stop there, House explained that they check on the children they've helped all year round.
"Throughout the year, we actually do multiple different volunteer opportunities here at the Boys and Girls Club. So, over the summer, we went ahead and we did a bunch of the mulching here to help make the place even more beautiful and welcoming for all the kids. And so it's exciting being able to see what else we're going to do going forward and being able to see these kids again and say 'hey, how are you doing in school?' And hopefully hear that they're getting those good grades and they actually truly are doing well and thriving in school because of what we've done here today with the initial setting up for their success," she said.