$10M Dana Expansion to add 50 manufacturing jobs

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Dana Incorporated is expanding its Lafayette operations.
The company will add 50 jobs and $10 million of manufacturing equipment at its Sagamore Parkway facility. The Lafayette Redevelopment Commission approved a 10-year tax break on the equipment on Thursday.
The facility manufactures gears for large off-highway vehicles. Dana corporate tax official Chris Mixis told the board demand for the gears is growing.
"Due to product demand in our off-highway business, we're seeing the need to add 50 employees to our Lafayette operations and also spending $10 million to improve efficiencies in our equipment to be able to meet this demand in an efficient manner," Mixis said.
The new positions will be entry-level manufacturing jobs paying an average wage of $17.50 an hour.