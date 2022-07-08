 Skip to main content
1 person sent to hospital after West Lafayette crash

  • Updated
231 crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in West Lafayette Friday night.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., police were called to a three vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 231 and River Road.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other four people involved in the crash refused medical treatment.

The scene was cleared and all lanes were reopened at about 7:30 p.m.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The cause is still under investigation.

