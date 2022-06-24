1 person dead, 1 critically injured after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Carroll County.
Deputies were called to an area on State Road 218 just east of State Road 25.
There was a motorcycle laying in the middle of the road when they got there.
Deputies found two people lying in a ditch near the motorcycle.
51-year-old Jerry Scott of Delphi died at the scene.
34-year-old Ashley Smith, of Delphi was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with numerous fractures and internal injuries.
Deputies believe Scott lost control on a curve in the highway.
Both Scott and Smith were thrown from the motorcycle, and neither were wearing helmets.
Investigators suspect excessive speed and alcohol are factors.
They are awaiting toxicology results.