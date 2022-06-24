 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

1 person dead, 1 critically injured after crash in Carroll County

Carroll County fatal motorcycle crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Carroll County.

Deputies were called to an area on State Road 218 just east of State Road 25.

There was a motorcycle laying in the middle of the road when they got there. 

Deputies found two people lying in a ditch near the motorcycle.

51-year-old Jerry Scott of Delphi died at the scene.

34-year-old Ashley Smith, of Delphi was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with numerous fractures and internal injuries. 

Deputies believe Scott lost control on a curve in the highway.

Both Scott and Smith were thrown from the motorcycle, and neither were wearing helmets.

Investigators suspect excessive speed and alcohol are factors.

They are awaiting toxicology results.

