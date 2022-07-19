 Skip to main content
...HOT CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

With temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, combined with
high humidity, heat index values may exceed 100 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

1 adult, 2 children hurt after truck and train collide in Clinton Co.

Clinton Co. Truck vs. Train
By: Samantha Thieke

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people, including two children, are in the hospital after a crash between a truck and a train in Clinton County.

It happened about 3:48 p-m Tuesday on County Road 750 West near Gas Line Road, near the town of Mulberry.

Clinton County Sheriff Deputies say a truck was traveling northbound when it entered into the path of a westbound train for an unknown reason.

The driver, 67-year-old Lora Elston of Battle Ground, and an 11-year-old boy were taken to a Lafayette hospital.

A 7-year-old girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

We do not know the condition of the driver or the two passengers at this time.

