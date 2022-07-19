1 adult, 2 children hurt after truck and train collide in Clinton Co.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people, including two children, are in the hospital after a crash between a truck and a train in Clinton County.
It happened about 3:48 p-m Tuesday on County Road 750 West near Gas Line Road, near the town of Mulberry.
Clinton County Sheriff Deputies say a truck was traveling northbound when it entered into the path of a westbound train for an unknown reason.
The driver, 67-year-old Lora Elston of Battle Ground, and an 11-year-old boy were taken to a Lafayette hospital.
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
We do not know the condition of the driver or the two passengers at this time.