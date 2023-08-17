$1.2 million grant adds service coordinators at local schools

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two local schools are getting some reinforcements.
A $1.2 million grant will provide site coordinators at Vinton and Earhart Elementary schools.
The site coordinators help connect students to supports and services needed to succeed in school, according to a news release.
The workers focus on meeting the kids' basic needs like hunger, medical care and hygiene.
It's part of a program called Communities in Schools of Indiana.
The site coordinators are expected to join the teams at both schools starting this school year.