$1.2 million grant adds service coordinators at local schools

Vinton Elementary School

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two local schools are getting some reinforcements.

A $1.2 million grant will provide site coordinators at Vinton and Earhart Elementary schools.

The site coordinators help connect students to supports and services needed to succeed in school, according to a news release.

The workers focus on meeting the kids' basic needs like hunger, medical care and hygiene.

It's part of a program called Communities in Schools of Indiana.

The site coordinators are expected to join the teams at both schools starting this school year.

