NAMI to host National Suicide Prevention ceremony

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — This Saturday is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.
A local mental health resource is holding an event for people who have lost someone to suicide.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of West Central Indiana is taking time Saturday morning to honor those who have lost their lives to suicide. Local Outreach for Survivors of Suicide, also known as LOSS, is a new group to the area who is sponsoring the event with NAMI.
Sheri Moore, the NAMI Executive Director, is also a member of LOSS and shares what the groups main goals are.
"This team was developed by some local volunteers, professionals and individual who have experience with loss to suicide," Moore said. "So how this will work is anytime there is a death by suicide we could get called out to the scene providing immediate support for that family."
A brief ceremony will be held on the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge followed by a flower petal drop into the Wabash River. Moore hopes events like this can get people talking about the mental side of health.
The whole goal is to bring people together, talk about loss and we really want to promote suicide prevention," she said. "The more we talk about it the more it's out there, the more we want to give people hope. And that there's help and they're not alone."
Parking for the event is available at Tapawingo Park and at the Riehle Plaza parking lot.