"Mitch Fest": The multi-day celebration for Mitch Daniels

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Mitch Daniels' decade at Purdue is coming to an end in one month and the Board of Trustees wants to send him off in style.
According to the Chairman of the Purdue Board of Trustees, Mike Berghoff, the multi-day "Mitch Fest," which begins Dec. 2nd, is just a small token of appreciation from the whole Purdue community.
Berghoff reflected on Daniels' accomplishments whether it was the creation of Purdue Polytechnic High Schools, the 11-year tuition freeze or the $140 million development of State Street and Discovery Park.
"He finds ways to move things forward that make a very big difference," Berghoff said. "And I think he's demonstrated that over the last 10 years."
According to Berghoff, Mitch Fest is an opportunity to recognize those accomplishments.
"What we wanted to do was provide an opportunity for the students, faculty and the community to be with Mitch at some point in the last month of his term as president," said Berghoff. "A couple of events that are so Mitch-like and so flavored with things that he likes to [bring] to the campus, we thought it was a good way to recognize him."
The festivities will start with an outdoor campus celebration on Dec. 2nd. At 1:30 p.m. on the corner of State and Grant Streets, there will be appearances by members of the Purdue "All-American" Marching Band and Purdue Pete.
Also planned are giveaways, cold-weather refreshments and opportunities for all to wish President Daniels well and take selfies with him on the front lawn of Purdue Memorial Union.
On Dec. 5th, there will be a moderated discussion on freedom of speech with three guests from other universities. On Dec. 6th, there will be the last Presidential Lecture of the series where Daniels has a discussion with former President George W. Bush.
According to Berghoff, Daniels sometimes doesn't want the spotlight, but knows this is a good way to say goodbye as President to the Purdue community.
"He's very sensitive to not try to be the center of attention," Berghoff said. "But he realizes that this is the end of a decade that he helped make one of the best decades in Purdue history, bringing great recognition to the university."
The campus celebration and the freedom of speech discussion are free and open to the public. Berghoff encourages the community to attend. The discussion with former President Bush is sold out.