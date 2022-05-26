 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke and Tippecanoe.

* WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 903 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain has
fallen this evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lafayette, Crawfordsville, West Lafayette, Shadeland, Battle
Ground, Ladoga, Waynetown, Linden, New Market, Waveland, New
Richmond, Wingate, Alamo, Purdue University and Shades State
Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Mental Health Awareness Month: Talking to kids about mental health

  Updated
  • 0
Mental Health Awareness Month Talking to kids about mental health

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Parents can help children who are struggling to understand news like this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Meridian Addiction and Recovery Center's Stafka Poweleit told News 18 that listening to kids' concerns is one of the best ways to help them cope. Start with the understanding that children are good at reading an adult's body language.

"So, first of all, be honest, be age appropriate. You know your children, and  you know what they're able to understand," Poweleit said. "And then, when they're telling you what they're feeling, validate that it's okay to feel that way.  And encourage them to talk to you; but most important, though is you have to be willing to hear that and not try to fix it for them, but to validate that it's okay to feel whatever they're feeling."

Poweleit said three places offering free mental health services locally are NAMI West Central Indiana, Willowstone Family Services, and Mental Health America.  

