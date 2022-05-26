Mental Health Awareness Month: Talking to kids about mental health

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following counties, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke and Tippecanoe. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 903 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lafayette, Crawfordsville, West Lafayette, Shadeland, Battle Ground, Ladoga, Waynetown, Linden, New Market, Waveland, New Richmond, Wingate, Alamo, Purdue University and Shades State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&