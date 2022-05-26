Mental Health Awareness Month: Talking to kids about mental health

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Parents can help children who are struggling to understand news like this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Meridian Addiction and Recovery Center's Stafka Poweleit told News 18 that listening to kids' concerns is one of the best ways to help them cope. Start with the understanding that children are good at reading an adult's body language.
"So, first of all, be honest, be age appropriate. You know your children, and you know what they're able to understand," Poweleit said. "And then, when they're telling you what they're feeling, validate that it's okay to feel that way. And encourage them to talk to you; but most important, though is you have to be willing to hear that and not try to fix it for them, but to validate that it's okay to feel whatever they're feeling."
Poweleit said three places offering free mental health services locally are NAMI West Central Indiana, Willowstone Family Services, and Mental Health America.