May 17, 12 PM Weather Forecast Update-Risk of Severe Weather to End the Week

Lows this morning dropped to 48-53. The Purdue Airport was once again the coolest spot in the entire viewing area with 48. Most areas were 50-52. Other than the Starke County Airport & Michigan City Airport, it was the coolest low in the state.
High & mid clouds will increase this afternoon-evening & we will become cloudy overnight.
After highs today 74-82 northeast to southwest, low tonight of 54-64 are expected.
A few isolated showers are possible overnight, followed by the main area of rain & isolated thunder 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After that, some sunshine is possible for the evening.
0.40-0.60" rainfall is expected.
Highs will vary from 66-78 northeast to southwest.
I went for a late-day rally of 73 for Greater Lafayette after much of the day in the 60s.
Winds will be southeast to south.
Tomorrow night, temperatures will drop to 53-60, then actually rise some to 57-64 with light south wind as warm front moves northward. Areas of dense fog are also possible.
Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs 83-88 with dew points of 63-66. So, it will feel a bit sticky with heat indices near 85-90.
Winds will be south-southwest at 10-20 mph.
All of the storms will be blowing up Minnesota & then into the Dakotas, way northwest of our area.
As for Thursday night, it looks warm with lows only near 70 with sticky dew points near 65 & a south wind 13-25 mph.
Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs 88-91 with dew points pooling of 68-74. This will lead to heat indices of 93-100.
It will be windy to very windy, however. South-southwest winds of 22-45 mph are likely.
Looks like severe weather risk 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday night.
Good news is that the parameters at this juncture look more SLIGHT RISK than ENHANCED today. Nonetheless, SLIGHT RISK implies scattered severe storms. We will monitor.
SPC has us in SLIGHT RISK....
CIPS analog shows the severe probabilities....risk runs Ohio to Texas in the analogs...
It shows severe risk bulls-eyes in Ohio, eastern Indiana & Oklahoma.
The top analog match was June 24, 1992 actually & this is what happened:
Second match was June 8, 1990:
What is interesting in the new data today is that there is increasing consensus that the front stalls on Saturday.
This would keep us wet much of the day with showers & t'storms.
Also, with it stalling, severe risk may reach as far north as our southern & southeastern counties (along & south of 28 or 26).
The highest severe risk appears to be Ohio to southern Indiana to Arkansas.
All of the rainfall exits by Saturday night after Saturday highs near 66 to as high as 76 (north to south).
1-2" (isolated +2" amounts) of rainfall looks likely Friday night-Saturday.
We then cool off to highs of 64-70 Sunday (sun/clouds & northwest winds to 35 mph) & lows Sunday night of 40-45.
As for next week, it currently looks dry until Friday now.
Warm front will pass Tuesday-Wednesday with just clouds (highs 65-70 Monday......68-73 Tuesday with lows in the 40s). We warm up to 77-85 Wednesday.
Here comes the heat behind the warm front:
85-90 is possible Thursday with south-southwest wind & sunshine & humid weather.
Looks like the heat & humidity settles in for a while with 88-92 Friday & Saturday as the hot upper ridge expands.
Intense record heat may occur Kansas to Texas.
