May 12, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers & T'Storms, But No Bigger Severe Weather Risk For Another Few Weeks....

After a wave of some scattered showers & t'showers this morning (lows 61-66) with highest rainfall amounts being 0.24" east of Whitesville in Montgomery County & 0.35" southwest of Kokomo (a lot of the area only saw trace to 0.02"), we are bubbling up a few new showers now.

A few scattered showers & t'storms will continue to bubble up through the evening before diminishing early overnight.

A random, isolated severe t'storm cannot be ruled out.

Areas of fog will follow with lows 64-68.

Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy with warm to very warm, humid conditions with highs 81-86.

Some scattered t'storms are possible in the evening-early overnight, mainly over the southwestern half of the area.

A couple isolated severe t'storms are possible.

Round of rainfall & t'storms is possible Sunday morning-early afternoon.  Isolated to a few scattered severe t'storms are possible as the cold front approaches & passes.

Much of next week is nice!  Wednesday is a bit cooler, but very pleasant.  Thursday morning is a bit cool in the 40s.

Cold front will pass Friday night or Saturday of next week.

