May 1, PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking More Rainfall Ahead

April was cooler, mostly wetter & snowier than normal.
Every month other than March has been cooler than normal since January.
Every month has also been wetter than normal.
Every month of 2022 but January has been snowier than normal here.
Clouds thicken today-tonight with scattered showers developing this evening-tonight, then the steady rains arrive after 2 a.m.
Big severe weather outbreak with MODERATE RISK (Level 4 of 5) will occur west of us this evening:
Steady rains tomorrow morning should then depart mid to late morning.
After a brief lull, scattered showers & t'storms are expected afternoon-early evening.
At this point, SPC has severe weather risk south of our area. We will monitor.
East winds tonight should go south tomorrow then southwest to northwest tomorrow evening with wind gusts to 35 mph at times.
SPC risk area:
Total rainfall of 0.60-1.25" is expected. I cut these totals a bit from the 0.75-1.75" projected a couple of days ago.
After a few showers tomorrow night, Wednesday looks mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy with strong north to northeast winds to 33 mph.
Already, the next system will be edging closer on Wednesday with potentially ANOTHER day of MODERATE RISK (Level 4 of 5) in the Plains.
As of early Thursday morning, severe weather outbreak will be on-going in the Plains, while we will be turning mostly cloudy with rain moving into western Illinois.
Here, looks like a wave of rainfall & a few t'storms Thursday.
Severe weather risk looks to set up from southern Indiana to the Gulf Coast.
The worst of the severe weather risk is southeastern Missouri, western Tennessee to Arkansas & Mississippi where MODERATE RISK (Level 4 of 5) parameters are showing up yet again.
At this point, the MARGINAK RISK-type parameters get as far north as I-70 in Indiana with SLIGHT RISK parameters up to I-64 in Indiana.
As for Friday, we will be right underneath the cold upper low. With lots of cold air aloft & lower freezing levels, the risk of some small hail will exist with showers & a few t'storms.
Cold air funnel risk may also occur.
Cool, showery weather may linger into Saturday with north winds.
Some drizzle & spits of rain are even possible Saturday night with low clouds & cool north winds.
That puts the kabosh on any sort of frost risk.
At this point, if we play our cards right & get the warm front through on Sunday, we will be spared ANY patchy frost development Sunday night.
We will monitor.
Regardless, Sunday looks partly cloudy to mostly sunny with northeast winds.
