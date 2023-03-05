Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. .Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with the crest near Seymour. Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EST Monday was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&